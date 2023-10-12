Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 902.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,773,000 after acquiring an additional 921,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

ADP opened at $249.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.16 and its 200-day moving average is $230.11. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.