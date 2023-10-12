State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,200 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Ameren by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 35.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 1.6 %

AEE opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.71 and a 1-year high of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

