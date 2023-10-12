Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) PT at $110.25

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.92.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PM stock opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $84.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day moving average of $95.65.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2,398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

