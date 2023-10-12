State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 1,800 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.