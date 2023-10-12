Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,300 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 239.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $158,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,456 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $94,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

GOLD stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

