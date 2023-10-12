Ingalls & Snyder LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 44,420 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 963,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 416,547 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $968,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $4,653,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000.

KRE opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $65.97.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

