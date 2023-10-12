Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 880 at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 955 ($11.69) to GBX 880 ($10.77) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPK. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($11.81) to GBX 850 ($10.40) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.30) to GBX 1,200 ($14.69) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.40) to GBX 780 ($9.55) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 935 ($11.44) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 979.13 ($11.98).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 753.80 ($9.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 834.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 870.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 684.80 ($8.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.25).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,735.29%.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.