AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.36, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock worth $2,968,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 5,176.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

