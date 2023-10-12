PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Barclays

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PHM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $75.59 on Thursday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.08. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

