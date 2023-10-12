BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCATGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Shares of BCAT opened at $14.49 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,023 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 525,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 316,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after buying an additional 130,415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 93.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the first quarter worth $1,525,000. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

