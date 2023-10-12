BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BBN opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 341,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,514 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

