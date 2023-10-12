BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BFZ)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
BFZ opened at $10.41 on Thursday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 90,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $936,941.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,415,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,970,476.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 170,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,545.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Will Higher Ozempic Use Mean Slimmed-Down Food Sales?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.