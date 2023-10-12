BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BFZ)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

BFZ opened at $10.41 on Thursday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 90,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $936,941.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,415,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,970,476.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 170,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,545.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFZ. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1,207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 186,904 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

