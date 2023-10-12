First Republic Bank (FRCB) to Release Earnings on Friday

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th.
First Republic Bank Stock Up 10.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FRCB opened at 0.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.15. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
About First Republic Bank
Read More
