Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Raymond James by 1,879.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Raymond James by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.1 %

Raymond James stock opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

