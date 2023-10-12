Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.
NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
