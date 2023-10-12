Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.