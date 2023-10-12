DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.51% from the stock’s current price.

DOCN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Price Performance

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $169.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.75 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren Jenson purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,367.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Warren Jenson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,367.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 20,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $518,922.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,083 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 748,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $16,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.