UBS Group Lowers Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $445.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $450.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.65.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $378.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.19. Linde has a 52-week low of $266.22 and a 52-week high of $393.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

