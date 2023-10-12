ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $21.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

