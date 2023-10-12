Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LSPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $209.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.30 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 132.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,625,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after buying an additional 137,797 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $288,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

