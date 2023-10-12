Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,487 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $481,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,991 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $524.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $497.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, August 11th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

