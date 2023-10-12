Unigestion Holding SA Has $340,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $110.49 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.77 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.53.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

