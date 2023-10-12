Zacks Research Comments on Chevron Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Chevron in a report released on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Chevron’s current full-year earnings is $13.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.29 EPS.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.89.

Chevron Trading Down 3.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $300.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

