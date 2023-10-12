monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.
monday.com Price Performance
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in monday.com by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,686,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 577.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 649,439 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 11,795.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 437,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 434,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.
monday.com Company Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
