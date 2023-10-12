Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $37.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 386,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 110,251 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

