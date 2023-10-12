D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $108.68 on Thursday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $726,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 422.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,449,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,535 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,001,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.