Unigestion Holding SA Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $445.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $474.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.13. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.29.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

