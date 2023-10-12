Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Decreased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.26.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.60.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

