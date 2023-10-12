Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $256.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.97.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. As a group, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.