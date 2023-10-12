Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.