Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 34,951 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of A stock opened at $113.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.31.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

