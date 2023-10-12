Unigestion Holding SA Sells 1,000 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.70. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

