LGT Group Foundation Grows Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 130.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 54,882 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 28,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,402,151 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.