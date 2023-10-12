Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Lowered by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Xylem by 215.8% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 11,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 364,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Xylem by 32.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the second quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Xylem by 33.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.5 %

Xylem stock opened at $92.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.63. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

About Xylem

Free Report

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

