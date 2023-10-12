Unigestion Holding SA Has $3.93 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

PFE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

