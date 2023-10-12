LGT Group Foundation Invests $270,000 in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 42.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $1,545,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Stellantis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,079,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,948,000 after acquiring an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stellantis by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on STLA shares. Citigroup cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

Stellantis Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of STLA opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.