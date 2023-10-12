LGT Group Foundation Invests $231,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $436.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.32 and a 52-week high of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

