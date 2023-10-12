11,320 Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 308.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HLN opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.42. Haleon plc has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.046 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLN

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.