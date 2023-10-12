LGT Group Foundation Buys Shares of 2,200 ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,603,000 after buying an additional 607,316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,615,000 after purchasing an additional 136,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 2.0 %

ON stock opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.64. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,950.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,795,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,342 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,146 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

