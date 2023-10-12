Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on October 31st

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $430.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,000 shares of Gladstone Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,375.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

