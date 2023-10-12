International Paper (IP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on December 15th

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

International Paper has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 87.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect International Paper to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Activity at International Paper

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,214,000 after purchasing an additional 413,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IP

About International Paper

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.