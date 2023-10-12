Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $306.00 and last traded at $304.29. Approximately 692,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,426,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.83.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.55 and its 200 day moving average is $223.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 35.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $2,815,408. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $884,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $186,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 255.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 47.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

