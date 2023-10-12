Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $13.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $136.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.96.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total transaction of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

