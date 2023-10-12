Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.25. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,634,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,736,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,945,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 132,004 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 87,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 83,712 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

