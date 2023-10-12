BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DSM)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DSM stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 125,040.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.