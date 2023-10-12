Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 350,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 201,802 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

