HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HONE stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HONE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on HONE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after acquiring an additional 175,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 172,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,395,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 130,019 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 288,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 70,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 51,041 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.