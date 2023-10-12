BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

DMF opened at $5.70 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 284,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 172,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 122,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

