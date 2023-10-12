Carson Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,656 iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYF. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,128,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,443,000 after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after buying an additional 107,770 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,563,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,432,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.39. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $66.04 and a 52-week high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

