Financial Counselors Inc. Has $12.06 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after purchasing an additional 141,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,272,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,257,000 after purchasing an additional 161,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total transaction of $327,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $558.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $566.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

