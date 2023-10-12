Carson Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 1,030 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,030 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Autodesk by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,677,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,143,000 after purchasing an additional 541,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,133,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $235,976,000 after purchasing an additional 430,933 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $213.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price (down from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.